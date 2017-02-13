UConn Still No. 1; Drake Enters Women’s Basketball Poll

Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

February 13, 2017 2:02 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn continues its run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Drake earns its first ranking since 2001.

The Huskies have won 99 consecutive games and remain the unanimous choice atop the poll Monday. They face sixth-ranked South Carolina on Monday night.

Maryland, Mississippi State, Florida State and Baylor round out the first five. The Seminoles and Lady Bears are tied for fourth. Baylor dropped two spots after losing to Texas last Monday night.

Notre Dame, Texas, Washington and Stanford follow the Gamecocks.

Drake entered at No. 25, the Bulldogs first appearance since Dec. 3, 2001. Texas A&M came back into the poll at No. 23 this week after edging Tennessee 61-59 on Sunday.

The Lady Vols fell out of the rankings one week after coming back in to the Top 25. Arizona State also dropped out of the poll.

