UConn Goes After 100th Win In A Row Monday Night

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – History is in the making for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team. The Huskies will go for their 100th consecutive win when they take on South Carolina Monday night at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.
The game pits top-ranked UConn against the 6th-ranked Gamecocks in a game which will likely be the 24-0 Huskies’ toughest test before the NCAA Tournament.
But Coach Geno Auriemma says there are naysayers out there who would love to see the Huskies’ streak end tonight. “When does it start being ‘They’re actually pretty good at what they do’? Because they keep doing it, it’s not a once in a lifetime thing,” he said. “Maybe people will look at us and say what are we doing? They’ve used everything else– they get the best players, they have no competition, they play in a bad league– I heard that when Rebecca [Lobo] was here. That hasn’t changed.”
UConn vs South Carolina begins tonight with a 9pm tip.