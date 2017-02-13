Live Power Line Falls On Bus In Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Some tense moments in Wolcott Monday morning, as a live electrical line came down on an occupied school bus.
Police say it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. as the bus was traveling on Spindle Hill Road near Allentown Road. Five elementary school students along with the driver were on the bus at the time.
Police say the line came down after a transformer exploded on the other side of the road.
The driver kept the students calm until Eversource arrived and cut power to the wire. No one was hurt. The students continued on their way to Wakelee Elementary School and their parents were notified.