Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

Live Power Line Falls On Bus In Wolcott

February 13, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: School Bus, Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Some tense moments in Wolcott Monday morning, as a live electrical line came down on an occupied school bus.

Police say it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. as the bus was traveling on Spindle Hill Road near Allentown Road. Five elementary school students along with the driver were on the bus at the time.

Police say the line came down after a transformer exploded on the other side of the road.

The driver kept the students calm until Eversource arrived and cut power to the wire. No one was hurt. The students continued on their way to Wakelee Elementary School and their parents were notified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Latest School Closings and Delays
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia