Interstate 84 Eastbound In Tolland Closed After Tractor-Trailer Crash

TOLLAND, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities say several homes were evacuated and both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland were closed after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed.
Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment around 7 p.m. Sunday near the exit for state Route 195.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the vehicle was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances.
Hazmat teams responded around 10:30 p.m.
The westbound of the highway was later reopened. The eastbound side remained closed Monday morning between exits 67 and 68.
A detour has been set up on nearby state Route 74. State police are encouraging travelers to avoid the area.
The tractor-trailer is owned by CIMA Transportation.
