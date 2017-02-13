Interstate 84 Eastbound In Tolland Closed After Tractor-Trailer Crash

Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

February 13, 2017 3:44 AM
TOLLAND, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities say several homes were evacuated and both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland were closed after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed.

Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment around 7 p.m. Sunday near the exit for state Route 195.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the vehicle was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances.

Hazmat teams responded around 10:30 p.m.

The westbound of the highway was later reopened. The eastbound side remained closed Monday morning between exits 67 and 68.

A detour has been set up on nearby state Route 74. State police are encouraging travelers to avoid the area.

The tractor-trailer is owned by CIMA Transportation.

