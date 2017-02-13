Derek Jeter’s Wife, Hannah, Announces Pregnancy

Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

February 13, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) – Derek Jeter’s wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband’s Player’s Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.

She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she’s not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around
him.”

The 26-year-old says they want her “kids’ lives to be as `normal’ as possible,” because “they’re going to be born into such an extraordinary
situation.”

Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

