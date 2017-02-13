Best Bagels And Lox In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes
Bagels have been in existence for 400 years, and became popular in the U.S. around the turn of the 20th-century, particularly in New York City. Today bagels are easily found in supermarkets and chains like Dunkin’ Donuts, but Connecticut has its share of restaurants where you can get the chewy treat, bot flavored and plain, and topped with cured salmon (known as lox). The bagels and lox served at these state restaurants will have you coming back every morning.
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St.
West Hartford, CT 06117
(860) 231-7997
www.loxstock.com
Lox Stock & Bagels has long been a popular stop for those who work or shop at West Hartford Center. Every morning sees customers ordering a baker’s dozen of its scrumptious bagels for the office, a well as mini bagels and bagel sticks. They go great with lox or any of its ten other spreads. There are also a variety of pastries, soups and salads, and for lunch try the bagel sandwich made with Nova Scotia lox. You may also visit LS & B at its locations in Granby and Bloomfield.
1347 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 318-5090
www.cohensbagelcompany.com
Transplants from the Bronx, Rob and Christine Cohen wanted to provide the Connecticut shoreline with bagels as good as the ones they enjoyed in New York. And so in 2003 was born Cohen’s Bagel Company in Madison. They have stayed true to their mission, satisfying patrons with fresh bagels in eighteen flavors and tasty spreads from lox to maple walnut raisin. Sandwich specialties include lox and whipped cream cheese on a toasted onion bagel served with bagel chips. And Cohen’s offers a number of coffees and fruit smoothies.
39B Mill Plain Road
Danbury, CT 06811
(203) 748-2464
www.bagelmanct.com
Danbury’s Bagelman (there is also a location in Brookfield) has been impressing its customers with its homemade New York-style bagels for over 30 years. The shop makes over a dozen varieties each day, and can be made into breakfast sandwiches as well. Or simply opt for a salt or onion bagel topped with its own lox spread, which you can also purchase in an 8-ounce container to take home. If you love its bagels enough to share with others, Bagelman sells gift baskets that include flavored coffee.
24 East Main St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-7400
www.cafe511.com
This Mystic eatery previously went by the name Wide World of Bagels. But just because it now calls itself Cafe 511 doesn’t mean it has dropped its commitment to great-tasting bagels. Spread with lox-flavored cream cheese and with gluten-free options now available, they are as delectable as ever. Cafe 511 also has a wide range of sandwiches, wraps, paninis and salads. It is the perfect place to stop by for a bite before or after visiting Mystic Seaport and Aquarium.
38 Isham Road
West Hartford, CT 06107
(860) 967-3783
www.goldbergsbagelcafe.com
The family-owned Goldberg’s has made a splash at West Hartford’s Blue Back Square thanks to its personalized take on bagels (part of its secret is boiling them before baking). Flavors include French Toast and Chocolate Chip along with several specialty bagels like Jalapeno Cheddar and Asiago Cheese. For lunch it offers over two dozen tempting sandwiches, such a its latest addition, authentic lox and pastrami. Goldberg’s also has locations in the town’s Elmwood section and on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.
