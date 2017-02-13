Best Bagels And Lox In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes Bagels have been in existence for 400 years, and became popular in the U.S. around the turn of the 20th-century, particularly in New York City. Today bagels are easily found in supermarkets and chains like Dunkin’ Donuts, but Connecticut has its share of restaurants where you can get the chewy treat, bot flavored and plain, and topped with cured salmon (known as lox). The bagels and lox served at these state restaurants will have you coming back every morning.

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St.

West Hartford, CT 06117

(860) 231-7997

www.loxstock.com Lox Stock & Bagels has long been a popular stop for those who work or shop at West Hartford Center. Every morning sees customers ordering a baker’s dozen of its scrumptious bagels for the office, a well as mini bagels and bagel sticks. They go great with lox or any of its ten other spreads. There are also a variety of pastries, soups and salads, and for lunch try the bagel sandwich made with Nova Scotia lox. You may also visit LS & B at its locations in Granby and Bloomfield.

Cohen’s Bagel Company

1347 Boston Post Road

Madison, CT 06443

(203) 318-5090

Transplants from the Bronx, Rob and Christine Cohen wanted to provide the Connecticut shoreline with bagels as good as the ones they enjoyed in New York. And so in 2003 was born Cohen's Bagel Company in Madison. They have stayed true to their mission, satisfying patrons with fresh bagels in eighteen flavors and tasty spreads from lox to maple walnut raisin. Sandwich specialties include lox and whipped cream cheese on a toasted onion bagel served with bagel chips. And Cohen's offers a number of coffees and fruit smoothies.

Bagelman

39B Mill Plain Road

Danbury, CT 06811

(203) 748-2464

Danbury's Bagelman (there is also a location in Brookfield) has been impressing its customers with its homemade New York-style bagels for over 30 years. The shop makes over a dozen varieties each day, and can be made into breakfast sandwiches as well. Or simply opt for a salt or onion bagel topped with its own lox spread, which you can also purchase in an 8-ounce container to take home. If you love its bagels enough to share with others, Bagelman sells gift baskets that include flavored coffee.

Cafe 511

24 East Main St.

Mystic, CT 06355

(860) 536-7400

This Mystic eatery previously went by the name Wide World of Bagels. But just because it now calls itself Cafe 511 doesn't mean it has dropped its commitment to great-tasting bagels. Spread with lox-flavored cream cheese and with gluten-free options now available, they are as delectable as ever. Cafe 511 also has a wide range of sandwiches, wraps, paninis and salads. It is the perfect place to stop by for a bite before or after visiting Mystic Seaport and Aquarium.