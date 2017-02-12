Womens Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

February 12, 2017 – The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2017 on ESPN2 during the telecast of the Maryland at Michigan State college women’s basketball game. The six members of the Class of 2017 are: Sally Bell (official), Christine Grant (contributor), Rick Insell (coach), Louise O’Neal (veteran), Sheryl Swoopes (player), and Kara Wolters (player).

The Class of 2017 will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, receiving their coveted Eastman Trophy and Baron Championship Induction Ring, on June 10, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. With the induction of the Class of 2017, the Hall of Fame has honored 157 inductees.

In addition to inducting the Class of 2017, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will recognize the 1975, 1976, and 1977 Delta State women’s basketball teams for their contributions to the game with a display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame entitled “Trailblazers of the Game.” The Delta State teams will join seven other teams and organizations that have been recognized as “Trailblazers of the Game.” The Delta State teams won three consecutive AIAW National Championships during those years, with an overall record of 93-4.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors serves as the selection committee in determining which individuals will be inducted each year and which groups will be honored as “Trailblazers of the Game.” Voting is based on minimum candidate requirements, which include record of performance, national or international recognition, and contributions to the game of women’s basketball.

For more information on the 2017 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Weekend, please visit www.wbhof.com. To purchase tickets to the 2017 Induction Ceremony, click here and use promo code WBHOF17 for a 10 percent discount only available for a limited time.