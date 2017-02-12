Geraldo Rivera Resigns Voluntary Position At Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera says he resigned from a voluntary
position at Yale University after the school decided to change the name of a residential college that
honors a slavery supporter. Rivera said Sunday on Twitter that he resigned as an associate fellow of
Calhoun College. He said “intolerant insistence on political correctness is lame.” Yale said it respected
Rivera’s decision, but said its choice to rename the college was based on principle, not political
correctness.
