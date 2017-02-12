Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

Geraldo Rivera Resigns Voluntary Position At Yale University

February 12, 2017 5:51 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera says he resigned from a voluntary

position at Yale University after the school decided to change the name of a residential college that

honors a slavery supporter. Rivera said Sunday on Twitter that he resigned as an associate fellow of

Calhoun College. He said “intolerant insistence on political correctness is lame.” Yale said it respected

Rivera’s decision, but said its choice to rename the college was based on principle, not political

correctness.

