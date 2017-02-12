Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

Gas Station-Convenience Store Robbed

February 12, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: Bristol, robbery

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Bristol Police are searching for the man who robbed the  Citgo Food Bag  at  54 Farmington Avenue Saturday night.The suspect  entered the store around  9 pm and displayed a small handgun. he demanded the cash  drawer. The clerk complied and the  suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect vehicle may be a  black Mercedes.

The   suspect is white , believed to be in his mid  20’s,  about 5  foot 8 with short dark hair and a mustache.He was wearing a  black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to  call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia