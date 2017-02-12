Gas Station-Convenience Store Robbed

(BRISTOL,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bristol Police are searching for the man who robbed the Citgo Food Bag at 54 Farmington Avenue Saturday night.The suspect entered the store around 9 pm and displayed a small handgun. he demanded the cash drawer. The clerk complied and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money. The suspect vehicle may be a black Mercedes.
The suspect is white , believed to be in his mid 20’s, about 5 foot 8 with short dark hair and a mustache.He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.