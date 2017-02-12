Winter Storm Warning For Hartford, Litchfield,Tolland And Windham Counties Until 7 pm Monday

Fatal Skiing Accident At Mohawk Mountain

February 12, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: Cornwall, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area, State Police

CORNWALL, Conn. (AP) _ A skier has been killed after colliding with another skier in Connecticut.
State police say the two skiers crashed into each other Saturday night at Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in Cornwall.
Authorities say 46-year-old Lisa Kelly, of Brookfield, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
No other information was immediately available.
State police continue to investigate.

