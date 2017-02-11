No. 1 UConn Wins 99th Straight, 83-41 Over SMU

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) -Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 of her 22 points in the first half and top-ranked UConn extended its NCAA record winning streak to 99 games with an 83-41 win over SMU on Saturday.

Napheesa Collier scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to record her ninth double-double this season for the Huskies (24-0, 12-0 American), who will try to reach the 100-straight win milestone against No. 6 South Carolina on Monday night.

Kia Nurse and Saniya Chong each scored 13 points and Gabby Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The win was UConn’s 126th straight against an unranked opponent and its 75th in a row over American Athletic Conference teams, against which they have never lost a game.

Williams hit a jumper from the foul line to open the contest and for the 14th time this season, the Huskies never trailed.

Kiara Perry had 11 points to lead SMU (13-11, 4-7), which made just 15 of its 61 shots from the floor (24.6 percent).

SMU kept it close in the first quarter, trailing 9-8 before Samuelson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to start a 13-4 UConn run.

The Huskies outscored the Mustangs 22-8 in the second quarter and the rout was on.

This was the same team UConn defeated by 40 points on the road last month to break its own record with the program’s 91st straight win.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Williams’ nine rebounds give her 201 this season. She joins Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart as the only players in program history with at least 200 rebounds, 100 assists, 50 steals and 25 blocked shots in a season.

SMU: The Mustangs already have matched their win total from last season with 13. Junior Alicia Froling, who came in averaging a double-double, at 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, scored just six points and had eight rebounds in this one.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies’ game against the sixth-ranked Gamecocks at Gampel Pavilion will be their last major test of the regular season. The Gamecocks are 21-2 after beating Auburn 60-41 on Thursday night.

SMU: The Mustangs travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple on Wednesday night. The Owls were 18-5 coming into the weekend and 8-2 in the conference.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)