New London Man Found Unconscious

New London, Ct. – On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 12:05 p.m., the New London Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from 24 Rogers St., New London, CT reporting an unconscious male. The New London Fire Department (NLFD) and medic personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Briefly after arriving on scene, the FD requested police personnel. The unconscious male was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital by the FD where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Narcotics evidence and paraphernalia were located by officers upon arrival at 24 Rogers St. Members of the Department’s Investigative Services Division responded to process the scene and interview people.
The New London County States Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified and are assisting with the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled.
At this time, the official cause of death is unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.
The deceased male was identified as Anthony Johnson, DOB 06/08/1964. He was currently a resident of 24 Rogers St., New London, CT.
Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.