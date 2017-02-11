Leaders Honored In Commemoration Of Black History Month

February 11, 2017 11:45 AM

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty will honor six African-American community leaders during her annual Black History Month ceremony.

The Connecticut Democrat is set to host the event Sunday at New Hope Baptist Church in Danbury.

The six honorees include Joyce Petteway, of Waterbury, who has been active with the Waterbury NAACP; Rhudean Raye, of Meriden, one of the city’s first black teachers; Arthur Perry, of New Britain, who will be honored posthumously for his work as a union organizer; and Tebucky Jones, of New Britain, former New England Patriots player who now coaches New Britain High School’s football team.

Other honorees include Marian Anderson, of Danbury, who will be honored posthumously for her contribution to the arts and success as a professional singer, and former Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour, of Danbury.

