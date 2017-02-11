Hartford Under Snow Emergency Parking Ban

HARTFORD, CONN. (February 11, 2017) (CBS Connecticut)– Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has declared a snow emergency parking ban for the City of Hartford, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 and ending at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017.

“Right now, we are expecting between four and eight inches of snow, from midday Sunday through Sunday night. The Department of Public Works is monitoring the storm and preparing plowing operations, and they’ve been working throughout the day today to make sure we are ready for the next round,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “A parking ban will allow us to get the streets cleared, and it is essential that everyone respects the parking ban so that our DPW team can work safely and effectively.”

During a snow parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the City of Hartford. Any vehicles not removed from City streets by the start of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed. Residents without access to off-street parking may move their vehicles to one of the authorized parking areas including Blue Light Lots, City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers, and Hartford District School Parking Lots before the start of the parking ban.

Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections. The lights will be illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect and will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban. Seven“Blue Light Lots” have been identified and dedicated solely for use during snow emergency parking bans. These newly designated “Blue Light Lots” will provide more parking options for residents who do not have access to off-street parking.

Mayor Bronin also encouraged residents to sign up to receive alerts from the City of Hartford by registering online at http://www.hartford.gov/emergency-services. “We’re not going to overuse thisalert system, and you can always decide to unsubscribe. But we encourage you to sign up so that you can get timely, important information about what’s happening in the City – including parking bans.”

To avoid being ticketed and towed, please move all on street cars to the following list of authorized parking areas:

Blue Light Lots

130 Sisson Ave

2404 Main St

135 Main St

50 Curcombe St

20 Francis Ct

60 Chadwick St

11 Flower St

City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers

Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot

Keney Park – Woodland St Lot

Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot

Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot

Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot

Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus – 2 Holcomb St Lot

North End Senior Center – 80 Coventry StLot

Parker Memorial Community Center – 2621 Main St

Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av

Samuel Valentin ArroyoRecreationCenter – 30 Pope Park Dr

All Hartford District School Parking Lots.

For a complete list click HERE

Residents should remove their vehicles from the lots promptly following the end of the parking ban. Residents whose vehicles are towed during the parking ban should contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000. Please visit http://www.hartford.gov/snow-parking for a list of snow emergency parking locations, and for information regarding towed vehicles.