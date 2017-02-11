Hartford Under Snow Emergency Parking Ban

HARTFORD, CONN. (February 11, 2017) (CBS Connecticut)– Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has declared a snow emergency parking ban for the City of Hartford, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017 and ending at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017.
“Right now, we are expecting between four and eight inches of snow, from midday Sunday through Sunday night. The Department of Public Works is monitoring the storm and preparing plowing operations, and they’ve been working throughout the day today to make sure we are ready for the next round,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “A parking ban will allow us to get the streets cleared, and it is essential that everyone respects the parking ban so that our DPW team can work safely and effectively.”
During a snow parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the City of Hartford. Any vehicles not removed from City streets by the start of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed. Residents without access to off-street parking may move their vehicles to one of the authorized parking areas including Blue Light Lots, City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers, and Hartford District School Parking Lots before the start of the parking ban.
Blue lights have been installed at 16 major intersections. The lights will be illuminated 6 hours before a parking ban takes effect and will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban. Seven“Blue Light Lots” have been identified and dedicated solely for use during snow emergency parking bans. These newly designated “Blue Light Lots” will provide more parking options for residents who do not have access to off-street parking.
Mayor Bronin also encouraged residents to sign up to receive alerts from the City of Hartford by registering online at http://www.hartford.gov/emergency-services. “We’re not going to overuse thisalert system, and you can always decide to unsubscribe. But we encourage you to sign up so that you can get timely, important information about what’s happening in the City – including parking bans.”
To avoid being ticketed and towed, please move all on street cars to the following list of authorized parking areas:
Blue Light Lots
- 130 Sisson Ave
- 2404 Main St
- 135 Main St
- 50 Curcombe St
- 20 Francis Ct
- 60 Chadwick St
- 11 Flower St
City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers
- Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot
- Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot
- Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot
- Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot
- Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot
- Keney Park – Woodland St Lot
- Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot
- Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot
- Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot
- Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot
- Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus – 2 Holcomb St Lot
- North End Senior Center – 80 Coventry StLot
- Parker Memorial Community Center – 2621 Main St
- Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av
- Samuel Valentin ArroyoRecreationCenter – 30 Pope Park Dr
All Hartford District School Parking Lots.
- For a complete list click HERE
Residents should remove their vehicles from the lots promptly following the end of the parking ban. Residents whose vehicles are towed during the parking ban should contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000. Please visit http://www.hartford.gov/snow-parking for a list of snow emergency parking locations, and for information regarding towed vehicles.