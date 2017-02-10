This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Sen Len Fasano, Republican member of the Connecticut Senate, representing the 34th District since 2003, was sworn in as Senate Republican President Pro Tempore in January 2017. Fasano will expand on his statement on the Governor’s 2018-2019 State Budget Proposal.
8:20- John “JV” Venable, a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is a senior research fellow for defense policy at Heritage Foundation who joins Ray on the air. Nearly two-thirds of US Navy’s strike fighters are grounded. Overall, more than half the Navy’s aircraft are grounded, most because there isn’t enough money to fix them. Additionally, there isn’t enough money to fix the fleet’s ships, and the backlog of ships needing work continues to grow.
8:50- Jeff Benedict’s “Little Pink House” book is now a movie. Benedict will be doing a talk and signing books on Sunday at 4pm at the Pequot Library in Southport. Get details on the event, the upcoming movie, and more.
