Suit: Hospital Staff Used Same Insulin Pens On Patients

February 10, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: griffin hospital, insulin pens

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A judge won’t toss a class action lawsuit alleging employees at a Connecticut hospital used the same insulin injection pens on multiple diabetic patients, putting them at risk of HIV or other blood-borne diseases.

The Connecticut Post reports the Superior Court judge ruled that a jury will decide whether Griffin Hospital is liable for the staff’s alleged negligence. A trial date hasn’t been set.

In 2014, hospital CEO Patrick Charmel had sent a letter to 3,149 former patients saying it had “identified the possibility” that insulin pens ordered for patients hospitalized between September 2008 and May 7, 2014 “may have been misused.”

The suit claims that as many as 11 employees at the Derby hospital used the same insulin pens on patients.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to comment.

