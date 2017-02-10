Nor’easter Makes For “Exceptional” Ski Conditions

(New Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It’s the winter Connecticut’s ski areas have been waiting for.
Over a foot of fresh, new snow fell across much of the state Thursday. And with two opportunities for more snow this weekend, conditions couldn’t be better.
At Ski Sundown in New Hartford, marketing director Lori Shield says with last winter’s unseasonably mild temperatures, skiers had a hard time getting in the mood.
She says while man-made snow is good, there’s nothing like the real stuff to whet skier appetites.
Shield says that fresh powder is groomed into the man-made snow to make what she describes as “exceptional” conditions.