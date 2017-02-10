Four Arrests In Anti-John C. Calhoun Protest

(CBS Connecticut) — Four people were arrested in a rally calling on Yale officials to rename Calhoun College, which is named after a pro-slavery vice president and senator from the nineteenth Century.
John C. Calhoun was a Yale alumnus.
The arrests were a planned act of civil disobedience. The demonstrators refused to leave the intersection of Elm Street and College Street.
Today and tomorrow, the Yale Corporation is meeting. Among other things, the corporation may consider renaming the residential college.