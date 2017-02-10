Firefighter Charged With Selling Cocaine And Other Drugs

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A firefighter in Norwalk faces dozens of drug charges after police say he was selling cocaine while on duty.
Police arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe without incident Thursday following a months-long investigation.
Police say Monroe sold cocaine to undercover officers on at least four separate occasions. Two of those times were while he was on duty.
Investigators executing search warrants on Monroe’s home and car recovered cocaine, illegal prescription pills and hundreds of hypodermic needles.
He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.
Monroe faces 24 drug and weapons-related charges and has been held on a $150,0 bond. He is slated to appear in court Feb. 17. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)