Bronin: Report Details ‘A Decade-Long Failure To Protect Children’

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford officials are promising changes to how city educators handle suspected cases of child abuse and neglect as mandated reporters.
The pledge follows a nine-month investigation by the Office of the State Child Advocate, which found, among other issues, that the school district failed to review and update its mandated reporting policy– as legally required, failed to provide adequate training, and that employees sometimes failed to report suspected misconduct.
“This report reveals a decade-long failure to protect children in our schools, and the Board of Education and District leaders must take immediate, aggressive steps to fix it,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This is about kids’ safety and well-being, and I’m outraged at the level of dysfunction and lack of accountability that has apparently existed for many years. ”
Bronin ordered the review after Eduardo Genao, a high-ranking Hartford Public Schools administrator, was arrested last April for allegedly sending sexually explicit texts to a 13-year-old girl.
The findings of the investigation were outlined in a 76-page report released Friday.