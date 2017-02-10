At Least 4 Hospitalized After New Britain House Fire

February 10, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: fire, New Briain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Fire officials say at least four people have been hospitalized after a fire at a New Britain home.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon. About eight to 10 people were rescued.

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The American Red Cross is assisting at least a dozen people who have been displaced.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.

