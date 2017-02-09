Storm Postpones Court Hearing On Final 38 Studios Settlement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A court hearing on the final settlement in the state’s lawsuit over the failure of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company has been postponed due to a winter storm.

The snowstorm swept through the Northeast on Thursday, forcing Rhode Island state courts to close.

A judge was scheduled to consider whether to approve a $16 million settlement the state Commerce Corporation agreed to with Dallas-based Hilltop Securities Inc., formerly known as the First Southwest Co., the state’s financial adviser on the deal.

The hearing is rescheduled for Friday morning.

Schilling’s company, 38 Studios, moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt.

The state has settled its claims against Schilling and others involved.