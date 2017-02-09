Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Warning for Hartford county from 4am - 9pm Thursday. Read More

Snowstorm Arrives In Connecticut

February 9, 2017 7:50 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A fast-moving snowstorm has arrived in Connecticut and could dump 10 to 18 inches of snow.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is asking all non-essential first- and second-shift employees to stay home Thursday due to the storm. The Democratic governor has activated the state’s emergency operations center to coordinate the state’s response.

Meteorologists say snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible at times.

Malloy is urging all residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that city hall will be closed Thursday due to heavy snowfall and will reopen Friday. The city has declared a snow emergency and police say they will begin ticketing and towing illegally parked vehicles later Thursday morning. Residents may park in “blue light” lots set up around the city:

Blue Light Lots
·         Blue Light Lot 1                                         130 Sisson Avenue
·         Blue Light Lot 2                                         2404 Main Street
·         Blue Light Lot 3                                         135 Main Street
·         Blue Light Lot 4                                         50 Curcombe Street
·         Blue Light Lot 5                                         20 Francis Court
·         Blue Light Lot 6                                         60 Chadwick Street
·         Blue Light Lot 7                                         11 Flower Street

Parking during snow storms is also available at city parks and recreation and senior centers, as well as Hartford School District lots:

·         Colt Park                                                   Warwarme Street Lot
·         Elizabeth Park                                            Asylum Street Lot
·         Elizabeth Park                                            Prospect Avenue Lot
·         Goodwin Park                                            Hubbard Avenue Lot
·         Goodwin Park                                            Maple Ave. Golf Course Lot
·         Keney Park                                                Woodland Street Lot
·         Keney Park                                                Ridgefield Street Lot
·         Rocky Ridge Park                                      Zion Street Lot
·         Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park         Ansonia Street Lot
·         Foster Heights Park                                   Amherst Street Lot
·         Holcomb Health Services Campus              2 Holcomb Street Lot
·         North End Senior Center                            80 Coventry Street Lot
·         Parker Memorial Community Center            2621 Main Street Lot
·         Metzner Recreation Center                         680 Franklin Avenue Lot
·         Arroyo Recreation Center                          30 Pope Park Drive Lot
·         All Hartford District School Parking Lots. For a complete list, visit www.hartfordschools.org/schools and select “District.”

