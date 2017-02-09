Snowstorm Arrives In Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A fast-moving snowstorm has arrived in Connecticut and could dump 10 to 18 inches of snow.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is asking all non-essential first- and second-shift employees to stay home Thursday due to the storm. The Democratic governor has activated the state’s emergency operations center to coordinate the state’s response.

Meteorologists say snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible at times.

Malloy is urging all residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that city hall will be closed Thursday due to heavy snowfall and will reopen Friday. The city has declared a snow emergency and police say they will begin ticketing and towing illegally parked vehicles later Thursday morning. Residents may park in “blue light” lots set up around the city:

Blue Light Lots

· Blue Light Lot 1 130 Sisson Avenue

· Blue Light Lot 2 2404 Main Street

· Blue Light Lot 3 135 Main Street

· Blue Light Lot 4 50 Curcombe Street

· Blue Light Lot 5 20 Francis Court

· Blue Light Lot 6 60 Chadwick Street

· Blue Light Lot 7 11 Flower Street

Parking during snow storms is also available at city parks and recreation and senior centers, as well as Hartford School District lots:

· Colt Park Warwarme Street Lot

· Elizabeth Park Asylum Street Lot

· Elizabeth Park Prospect Avenue Lot

· Goodwin Park Hubbard Avenue Lot

· Goodwin Park Maple Ave. Golf Course Lot

· Keney Park Woodland Street Lot

· Keney Park Ridgefield Street Lot

· Rocky Ridge Park Zion Street Lot

· Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park Ansonia Street Lot

· Foster Heights Park Amherst Street Lot

· Holcomb Health Services Campus 2 Holcomb Street Lot

· North End Senior Center 80 Coventry Street Lot

· Parker Memorial Community Center 2621 Main Street Lot

· Metzner Recreation Center 680 Franklin Avenue Lot

· Arroyo Recreation Center 30 Pope Park Drive Lot

· All Hartford District School Parking Lots. For a complete list, visit www.hartfordschools.org/schools and select “District.”