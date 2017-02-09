Gov. Malloy: Stay Off Roads During Storm Cleanup

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads while crews clean up at the end of a storm that dumped up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state.
The Democrat also said Thursday afternoon that the state’s cold weather protocols will be activated to protect homeless and other people from expected below-zero wind chills overnight.
Malloy said state police responded to about 1,000 calls during the day, including more than 100 accidents. He said five people were injured, but there were no fatalities.
Government offices and schools statewide closed for the day.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks closed temporarily in the early afternoon for snow clearing. Transit bus service remains suspended. Delays are reported on Metro-North’s Danbury and Waterbury rail lines.
