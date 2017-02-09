Father Of Girls Killed In Christmas 2011 Fire Has Died

(CBS Connecticut) – Matthew Badger, whose daughters were killed in 2011 house fire on Christmas morning in Stamford has died. Badger was 51. The charity he co-founded in honor of his daughters– 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, and 9-year-old Lily Badger– made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday:
“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder. When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters. Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity.
“While our hearts are broken, we are honored and committed to carrying on Matthew’s legacy. LSG will continue to transform public elementary schools into child-centered learning environments that meet the needs of all learners while preparing creative 21st century global citizens.”
The cause of Badger’s death was not immediately available.
The blaze in 2011 also claimed the lives of the girls’ maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson. The girls’ mother, Madonna Badger and Michael Borcina were dating at the time and escaped the fire.
Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.