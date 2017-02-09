De-Icing Truck Catches Fire at Bradley Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two people were injured in a Connecticut transit bus accident during a snowstorm, but it was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash.
In an unrelated incident, a de-icing truck caught fire at Bradley International Airport.
Police say the bus collided with two other vehicles in New Haven shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were brought to a hospital with minor injuries and four others refused treatment at the scene.
A truck used to de-ice planes caught fire at the Windsor Locks airport on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported and officials said airport operations were not affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
