Winter Storm Could Drop Foot Of Snow On Northeast US

BOSTON (AP) — Much of the northeastern U.S. is preparing for a winter storm that could bring a foot of snow or more to some areas.
The storm is expected to hit eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey with rain early Thursday morning, before changing over to snow in time for the morning commute. The National Weather Service predicted Boston and New York City would get 8 to 12 inches of snow and Philadelphia 6 to 8 inches.
Near whiteout conditions are possible, with snow expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at the height of the storm.
High winds, coastal flooding and power outages are also possible.
Many communities across the region announced winter parking restrictions and school closures in advance of the storm.
