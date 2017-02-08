This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 8, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, asks what are Hartford’s big problems? Governor Malloy suggests that they are the lack of a big-league hockey team and a deficient formula for state financial aid to the city’s school system. Is he right or wrong?
8:20- Howard Schwartz, Executive Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau ® serving Connecticut, shares BBB’s tips to avoid getting hurt by cupid’s arrow; Con artists are using online dating sites and apps looking for money… not love. Learn what to look out for.
8:50- Gregory Seay, News Editor Hartford Business Journal, discusses Hartford’s realty value.
