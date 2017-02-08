Skimming Device Found On Manchester ATM

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Manchester police say a card-skimming device has been found on an ATM at the United Bank at 341 Broad Street.
The device, a green rubberized attachment to the machine installed over the regular card slot, was found on Sunday.
Police say the bank is in the process of notifying customers who may have been affected. It’s the latest in a string of skimming devices located on ATMs and gas pumps around Connecticut.
Police offered the following tips:
- Jiggle the Card Reader: If the card reader moves around when you try to jiggle it with your hand, something probably isn’t right. A real card reader should be attached to the ATM so well that it won’t move around – a skimmer overlaid over the card reader may move around.
- Look at the ATM Machine: Take a quick look at the ATM machine. Does anything look a bit out-of-place? Perhaps the bottom panel is a different color from the rest of the machine because it’s a fake piece of plastic placed over the real bottom panel and the keypad. Perhaps there’s an odd-looking object that contains a camera.
- Examine the Keypad: Does the keypad look a bit too thick, or different from how it usually looks if you’ve used the machine before? It may be an overlay over the real keypad.
- Check for Cameras: Consider where an attacker might hide a camera – somewhere above the screen or keypad, or even in the brochure holder on the machine.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the ATM in question is urged to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5510.