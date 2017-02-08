Police: New Hartford Homeowner Followed Burglars

(CBS Connecticut) — State Police say a homeowner followed two burglars who were trying to get away from a house on Torringford East Street in New Hartford yesterday afternoon.
The men got into a vehicle, and homeowner drove after them, and called 911.
State Police say 31-year-old Justin Lamontagne and 32-year-old Eric Plevka crashed in Harwinton, and their vehicle became disabled. Both men are from Torrington.
Lamontagne was arrested when troopers arrived.
Plevka ran away. Police took him into custody shortly after 10 pm.