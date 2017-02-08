Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Watch for northern Connecticut from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Read More

New Haven Man Gets 55 Years In 2012 Fatal Shooting

February 8, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Haven man convicted of killing a man who was found shot to death in his car nearly five years ago is headed to prison.

The New Haven Register reports that 26-year-old Vincente Ayala was sentenced Tuesday to serve 55 years behind bars. A jury in November convicted Ayala of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 19-year-old Thomas Mozell Jr.

Authorities say Mozell, of West Haven, was shot in the head in March 2012 as he sat in his car. He was found dead in the driver’s seat.

Police say the killing was gang-related.

Ayala’s attorney says his client “has persisted in his claim of innocence” since his arrest. Ayala maintained his innocence in court but apologized to Mozell’s family.

