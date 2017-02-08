Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Watch for northern Connecticut from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Read More

Mom Pleads Guilty To Witness Tampering In Son’s Arson Case

February 8, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: East Hartford, hartford, Witness Tampering

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The mother of a Connecticut teenager who was accused of setting five fires in Enfield has pleaded guilty to charges she tried to undermine prosecutors’ case against her son.

The Hartford Courant reports Theresa Izzo pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with a witness and fabricating physical evidence under the Alford doctrine. That means that while she disagrees with some evidence she acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Izzo is expected to be sentenced to eight years in prison, suspended after one year, in April.

Authorities say Izzo had two co-workers at an East Hartford diner sign letters saying her son, 18-year-old Davidson Izzo, was there during the time of one of the reported fires.

Davidson Izzo pleaded guilty last month to setting two fires in 2014 and 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia