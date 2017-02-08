Malloy Budget Plan Includes Tax Increases, Labor Savings

DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s $20 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year includes about $200 million in new taxes, assumes $700 million in labor cost savings from state employees and shifts more than $400 million in teacher pension costs to cities and towns.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes released details of the budget Wednesday morning ahead of the Democratic governor’s budget address to state lawmakers.

The state faces a $1.7 billion deficit in the year that begins July 1. Malloy’s budget includes about $1.4 billion in spending cuts and $320 million in new revenues.

“Our economic reality demands that we re-envision state government,” Malloy said in prepared remarks released before his speech. “Together, we need to provide essential, core services and we need to find ways to do it at less cost to taxpayers.”

The deficit is due to lower-than-expected revenues collected in the sluggish economy, Barnes said. The deficit projected for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, is about $1.9 billion.

Barnes said the budget plan for the next fiscal year assumes $700 million in givebacks from state employees. Administration officials and labor leaders currently are in talks about savings. If an agreement isn’t reached, Barnes said, about 4,200 state workers could be laid off. That’s about 10 percent of the workforce.

The second year of Malloy’s budget totals $20.5 billion and assumes another $800 million in state employee labor savings.

Barnes said the tax increases include about $100 million from eliminating the $200 property tax credit on state income tax returns that is available to low- and middle-income families, and an additional $60 million on tobacco products. The tax on a pack of cigarettes would increase from $3.90 to $4.35, which would tie Connecticut with New York for the highest state tax on cigarettes in the country. Taxes also would increase on smokeless tobacco and cigars, but not e-cigarettes.

The budget does not include increases in the income or sales taxes.

Cities and towns would have to pay about one-third of the $1.2 billion annual cost of teacher pensions that now are fully shouldered by the state. Besides that, state aid to cities and towns would remain about the same in the new budget, Barnes said.

Officials in some cities and towns have said they’re worried they would have to raise property taxes substantially because of the new teacher pension costs.

To help municipalities with those new costs, the state would allow cities and towns to tax hospital property that is now tax-exempt. Barnes said that would bring in about $212 million in new property tax revenue a year for municipalities.

To help hospitals offset the new property taxes, Malloy’s budget includes $250 million in new compensation to hospitals.

Malloy also is proposing to shift some state education aid from wealthier towns to the neediest communities, to make the education funding system fairer. He said his revamped education funding formula will consider towns’ ability to pay and use more accurate information on student poverty and enrollment.

A state judge in September declared the state’s education funding system unconstitutional and ordered major reforms. The state has appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.