Weather Alert: There is a Winter Storm Warning for Hartford county from 4am - 9pm Thursday. Read More

Health Insurance Merger Rejected

February 8, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: Anthem, Cigna, merger

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ A federal judge is rejecting Anthem Inc.’s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp., saying the merger would likely lead to higher costs, less competition and diminished innovation.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the ruling on Wednesday.
Jackson says the merger would significantly reduce competition in the already concentrated insurance market, particularly for large employers. Just four insurers sell to companies with at least 5,000 employees spread across multiple states, and the judge says Cigna and

Anthem aggressively compete for their business.

Anthem spokeswoman Jill Becher says company officials are reviewing the decision.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued last summer to block the Anthem-Cigna deal and another major acquisition, Aetna’s plan to buy Humana. A judge rejected the Aetna-Humana union last month.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia