Gun Found At Elementary School In Bristol

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bristol are investigating the discovery of a gun found near the entrance to an elementary school this morning.
Police Lieutenant Richard Guerrera says around 9:00, students at Southside School reported seeing the weapon in a grassy area near the school’s entrance.
School staff stood by the gun until officers arrived on scene.
Guerrera says they retrieved a loaded, 9-millimeter handgun.
There were no injuries, according to Guerrera.
He says they’ll run the gun’s serial number to see if it was stolen.
The lieutenant also says they’ll also view video surveillance cameras of the area to try and determine how the gun wound up where it did.