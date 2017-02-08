Details Of Malloy’s Budget Plan Emerge

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – In his budget address Wednesday afternoon, Governor Dannel Malloy will call for $1.36 billion in new spending reductions next fiscal year, to close a projected deficit if almost $1.7 billion.
His plan will also include $200 million in new taxes– higher levies on tobacco, changes in the earned income tax credit, and elimination of the property tax credit.
The package also assumes $700 million in savings from state employees next year. While talks between the administration and unions continue, one way to get there, say officials, is to eliminate 10 percent of the state workforce– some 4,200 positions.
The governor’s proposing a major shift in town and city aid as well– which would produce a couple dozen winners– and many more losers, says officials.