Programming Note: WTIC will air Governor Malloy's budget address today live at approximately 12pm.

Connecticut Business Spotlight February 8, 2017: Mitchell Studio LLC

February 8, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses!

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Mitchell Studio LLC.

For over 20 years, Mitchell Studio in New Haven, has been specializing in the design of custom homes throughout New England and New York.  Mitchell Studio is an architectural firm with the combined expertise and artistry to design carefully tailored and durable homes.   Mitchell Studio… designing great houses for discerning clients.  On line at MitchellStudio.net.

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company's Construction Document Technologies.

