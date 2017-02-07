This Morning With Ray Dunaway February 7, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Rich Hanley, an associate professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University who has taught classes on sports will discuss Gov. Dannel Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s attempt to woo the New York Islanders to Connecticut.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing Editor of The Journal Inquirer in Manchester, has a question– Why would insurance giant Aetna, having originated in Connecticut a century and a half ago and having become a huge part of Hartford’s reputation as the insurance city, be considering relocating to Boston or anywhere outside the state?
8:20- Howard Schwartz, Executive Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau ® serving Connecticut, shares BBB’s tips to avoid getting hurt by cupid’s arrow; Con artists are using online dating sites and apps looking for money… not love. Learn what to look out for.
8:50- Jason Russell, Contributors Editor at Washington Examiner, looks at the case of Betsy DeVos’ ongoing cabinet hearing. Senate Democrats have decided on a policy of resistance to everything President Trump does, but the scalp they want most is that of Betsy DeVos. Her crime, from the left-wing point of view, is that she wants to press states to give students and their parents a say in how they’re taught at school.
