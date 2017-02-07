Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

RAY DUNAWAY: The Convention of States Movement

February 7, 2017 2:49 PM By Ray Dunaway

Sen Joe Markley shares details on the Convention of States movement.  The State Senator represents the 16th Senatorial District, which includes the towns of Cheshire, Prospect, Southington, Wolcott and Waterbury, and he will host an informational forum on the Convention of States movement. The forum will be held on Thursday, February 9th from 5:30 to 7 pm in Room 2C of the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

