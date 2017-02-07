Ray Dunaway: “Marc The Edge” Comes to Hartford in April

Kandyce Aust, director of development with Over The Edge shares details about the “Marc The Edge” event in Hartford. Toss your Boss, Toss the Trainer, or Fling your Friend… anything goes! Fly solo or get into the team spirit. 100% of the funds you raise will benefit MARC’s programs for people with disabilities. Over the Edge (OTE) is known throughout the world for its signature rappelling fundraising events, and in April 2017 they’re coming to Hartford!
Ray Dunaway: “Marc The Edge” Comes to Hartford in AprilFebruary 7, 2017 3:26 PM
Photo Credit: Over The Edge