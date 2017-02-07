Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Ray Dunaway: “Marc The Edge” Comes to Hartford in April

February 7, 2017 3:26 PM By Ray Dunaway
Kandyce Aust, director of development with Over The Edge shares details about the “Marc The Edge” event in Hartford. Toss your Boss, Toss the Trainer, or Fling your Friend… anything goes! Fly solo or get into the team spirit. 100% of the funds you raise will benefit MARC’s programs for people with disabilities.  Over the Edge (OTE) is known throughout the world for its signature rappelling fundraising events, and in April 2017 they’re coming to Hartford!
 
