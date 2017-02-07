Ray Dunaway: Connecticut’s Budget, Pensions and Debt…What to do?

Keith Phaneuf, CTMirror.org state budget reporter, joins Ray live in studio. The state is in a budget mess, pensions are underfunded, the debt is growing. What needs to happen?
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signs a two-year $40.1 billion budget bill into law as Speaker of the House Christopher Donovan, D-,Meriden, left, State Sen. Toni Harp, D-New Haven, second from left, House Majority Leader Brendan Sharkey D-Hamden, behind left, Sen Majority Leader Martin Looney, D-New Haven, behind right, Senate President Donald Williams Jr., D-Brooklyn, right, look on, at the Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, May 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)