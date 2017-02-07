Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Ray Dunaway: Connecticut’s Budget, Pensions and Debt…What to do?

February 7, 2017 3:36 PM By Ray Dunaway
Filed Under: Debt, hartford, pensions, Ray Dunaway, state budget
 
Keith Phaneuf, CTMirror.org state budget reporter, joins Ray live in studio.  The state is in a budget mess, pensions are underfunded, the debt is growing. What needs to happen?
 
