Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Norwalk Residents Find White Supremacist Fliers Near Homes

February 7, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: norwalk, white supremacist fliers

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating the appearance of white supremacist fliers in Norwalk.

Police say hundreds of printed fliers were found on driveways and in mailboxes on Monday. The fliers read, “We must secure the existence of our race and a future for white children. Make America White Again.” Officials say the fliers also list a link to a white nationalist website.

Norwalk residents placed a complaint with the police department. Norwalk Police Spokesman Lt. Terry Blake said detectives are investigating the fliers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia