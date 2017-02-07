Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Man Held After Courtroom Chanting

February 7, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: chanting, New Haven Superior Court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say man who was chanting in a courtroom at New Haven Superior Court on Elm Street Tuesday afternoon was being held after there was disturbance.

Police say the subject was neither in the courtroom for his own case nor for someone he knew.

When the judge asked the man to leave, he refused and was removed by court marshals, said police. At some point, a person in the courtroom yelled “bomb” or “gun”– prompting people to run out, said troopers. Minor injuries were reported.

No weapons or bombs were located.

