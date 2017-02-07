Man Held After Courtroom Chanting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say man who was chanting in a courtroom at New Haven Superior Court on Elm Street Tuesday afternoon was being held after there was disturbance.
Police say the subject was neither in the courtroom for his own case nor for someone he knew.
When the judge asked the man to leave, he refused and was removed by court marshals, said police. At some point, a person in the courtroom yelled “bomb” or “gun”– prompting people to run out, said troopers. Minor injuries were reported.
No weapons or bombs were located.