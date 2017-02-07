Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Hartford Federal Lawsuit: MetLife Failed To Pay Workers $50M In Overtime

February 7, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: MetLife, overtime pay

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges MetLife Inc. failed to pay $50 million in overtime to claim specialists across the country for the past three years.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, by former claim specialist Stephanie McKinney, of Charleston, South Carolina. She previously worked at the insurance company’s offices in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of claim specialists nationwide who worked on long-term disability insurance claims for MetLife and two subsidiaries.

A spokesman for New York-based MetLife says company officials haven’t seen the lawsuit so they cannot comment.

McKinney alleges she and other specialists worked up to 60 hours a week without overtime pay and often had to gather claims information outside of office hours.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia