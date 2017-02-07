Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

GOP Floats Plan To Restore Mid-Year Education Cuts

February 7, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, REpublican, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Legislative Republicans are proposing a plan that would restore mid-year education aid cuts to cities and towns ordered by the Malloy administration in December to help balance the state budget.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, GOP lawmakers said their plan to restore the $18.9 million in cuts and erase the current fiscal year’s budget deficit relies on $17 million from a salary adjustment account, 5% cuts to the operating budgets of various state agencies, and a 10% to the Connecticut Television Network.

Reaction from Democratic legislative leaders was mixed. Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz the plan “potentially a workable idea.” Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney accused Republicans of playing politics.

