Former Yank Teixeira Joining ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – Mark Teixeira will work as an ESPN analyst following his retirement as a player.
ESPN said Tuesday it had reached a multiyear agreement with the three-time All-Star first baseman.
Teixeira will appear on baseball studio coverage, anchor show “SportsCenter” and ESPN radio.
The 36-year-old Teixeira hit 409 home runs for Texas (2003-07), Atlanta (2007-08), the Los Angeles Angels (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-16).
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)