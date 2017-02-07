Environmentalists Say Pipeline Could Cost CT

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A proposed inter-state gas pipeline could end up costing Connecticut ratepayers millions.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection last fall nixed an RFP for the project.
However, it still could be built, as it is an inter-state project
A collection of Connecticut environmental groups commissioned a study by Snyapse Energy that suggests the $3.2 billion pricetag is really over $6 billion.
Martha Klein, president of the Sierra Club of Connecticut, says the cost to ratepayers could be as much at $85 million to subsidize the pipeline.
Klein says the report also shows a decrease by 27-percent in the use of natural gas by 2023, thus rendering the pipeline underused.