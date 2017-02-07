DeLauro Promotes Paid Family Medical Leave Proposal

(CBS Connecticut) — New Haven-area Congresswoman Rosa Delauro and fellow Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced a proposal to create a national system to allow people to take paid time off for the birth of a child or a medical emergency.

DeLauro says the current system of unpaid leave time can be difficult for working families.

“Losing weeks worth of wages in order to deal with a challenge of this magnitude when a loved one is ill can push families over the financial edge, and some past the point of no return,” DeLauro said.

Under the bill, the system would be funded by voluntary payments from employers and employees.

But Republicans who hold the majority in Congress have opposed the idea of paid family and medical leave. They say it would be too expensive for employers and for taxpayers.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump said he favored paid maternity leave.

DeLauro says she welcomes an expression of interest, but she says a paid leave system should apply to both men and women, and include medical emergencies.