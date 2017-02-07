Weather Alert: There is a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Connecticut from 6am - 7pm Tuesday. Read More

Bills Would Give Undocumented Students Access To Financial Aid

February 7, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Financial Aid, Higher Education, Immigrants, Undocumented

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Immigrant students without legal status in the United States would be eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities under two measures which are up for public hearings at the State Capitol Tuesday.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committees are scheduled to hear testimony on bills that would make the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Advocates of the legislation say the current system is unfair to the immigrant students, who must pay into the fund but can’t apply for the money.

Similar bills have been proposed over the last several years, but did not manage to clear the full General Assembly.

