Arrest In Shelton Robbery

February 7, 2017 4:18 PM
SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two months after the Subway restaurant on River Road in Shelton was robbed, police have arrested a suspect.

James Karpicky, 35, of Milford is charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny in connection with the Dec. 12 heist.

Police say Karpicky, wearing a mask, entered the restaurant and held an object to the back of a female clerk, simulating a gun– demanding that she empty the cash register.

Police say Karpicky fled in a Mini Cooper. Police say he is a suspect in several other robberies in Fairfield County as well.

